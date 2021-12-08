Financial Survey: Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) vs. Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB)

Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) and Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Item 9 Labs and Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Item 9 Labs $8.12 million 11.19 -$12.27 million N/A N/A Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft $2.67 billion 7.41 $258.47 million $6.50 88.79

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Item 9 Labs.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Item 9 Labs and Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Item 9 Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft 2 3 1 0 1.83

Item 9 Labs presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 304.04%. Given Item 9 Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Item 9 Labs is more favorable than Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft.

Volatility and Risk

Item 9 Labs has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Item 9 Labs and Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Item 9 Labs -49.00% -12.20% -10.29% Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft 11.72% 31.98% 9.68%

Summary

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft beats Item 9 Labs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Item 9 Labs Company Profile

Item 9 Labs Corp. focused on development, manufacturing and distribution of nasal breathing and intra-nasal delivery devices. The Company’s Air Allergy is a discreet personal filter which protects from irritating airborne allergens. Air Sleep/Snore provides drug-free relief for congestion and snoring caused by nasal breathing difficulties. Item 9 Labs Corp., formerly known as Airware Labs Corp, is headquartered in Southern Arizona, United States.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS. The Bioprocess Solutions segment focuses on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently. The Lab Products and services segment serves the needs of laboratories performing research and quality control at pharma and biopharma companies and those of academic research institutes. The company was founded by Florence Sartorius, Sr. in 1870 and is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany.

