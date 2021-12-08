FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) Stock Position Decreased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,592 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSRXU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $720,000.

FSRXU opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

