Firo Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.85 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Firo coin can now be purchased for $5.92 or 0.00011897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Firo has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. Firo has a total market capitalization of $74.94 million and $6.85 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011443 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000460 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Ginga Finance (GIN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Firo

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,656,599 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

