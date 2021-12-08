First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $232.95

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $232.95 and traded as low as $230.01. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $230.02, with a volume of 375 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $728.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.95.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $12.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. First National Bank Alaska’s dividend payout ratio is 73.23%.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It also offers services relating to trust banking, escrow and contract collection, bankcard, and safe deposit box facilities. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

