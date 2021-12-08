First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Eight Capital upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. CLSA upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.94.

FM stock opened at C$28.95 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$19.21 and a 1-year high of C$35.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.22.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$330,289.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at C$464,714.30.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

