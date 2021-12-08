First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.57 and last traded at $60.25. Approximately 37,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 101,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.12.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXZ. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,558,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000.

