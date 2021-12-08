First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Trading Up 1.2%

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT)’s stock price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $159.92 and last traded at $159.60. Approximately 46,765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 57,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.66.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.86 and a 200-day moving average of $167.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 35.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 31.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 34.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 59.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter.

