First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) by 323.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,649 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.31% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $494,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 58,944 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $621,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FID opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

