Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) EVP Christopher M. Foskett Sells 3,000 Shares

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.95. 156,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,471,247. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

