Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 3.6% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 109.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $103.13 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 81,934 shares valued at $8,297,629. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

