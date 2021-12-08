Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103,686 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Strs Ohio owned 0.21% of Fiserv worth $154,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $103.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano bought 10,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 81,934 shares valued at $8,297,629. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.