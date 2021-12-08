Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

Flowserve has raised its dividend payment by 40.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Flowserve has a payout ratio of 42.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Flowserve to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.69. 473,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average is $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.68.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Flowserve by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after acquiring an additional 258,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

