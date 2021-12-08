Fluity (FLTY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.00

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Fluity has a market cap of $312,755.60 and $8.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fluity coin can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fluity has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00059012 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,436.76 or 0.08739802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00062470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00081812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,193.66 or 1.00844497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Fluity Coin Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,316 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Buying and Selling Fluity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fluity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fluity using one of the exchanges listed above.

