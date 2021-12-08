Flux (FLUX) Trading 35.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last week, Flux has traded 35.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flux coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a total market capitalization of $294.20 million and approximately $9.97 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flux Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 221,078,405 coins. Flux’s official website is datamine.network . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

