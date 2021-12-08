Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,599 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on F. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

NYSE:F opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.