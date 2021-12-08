ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.140-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.50 million-$47.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.97 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.960-$-0.940 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FORG opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47. ForgeRock has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FORG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.44.

In other ForgeRock news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 12,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $353,898.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $674,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

