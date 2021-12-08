Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.70. 3,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,454. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.16 and a 1-year high of $355.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 95.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $323.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.33.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.09.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,594 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

