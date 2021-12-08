Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 15,950 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,079% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,353 call options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Barclays started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $2,550,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,971,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,925,000 after buying an additional 2,701,192 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3,397.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,946,000 after buying an additional 1,528,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,890,000 after buying an additional 1,330,637 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,696,000 after buying an additional 970,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

FTAI traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.72. 35,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,155. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.76. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.87. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $135.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.31 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.35%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

