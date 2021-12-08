Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 15,950 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,079% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,353 call options.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Barclays started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.
In other news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $2,550,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
FTAI traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.72. 35,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,155. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.76. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.87. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $34.79.
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $135.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.31 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.35%.
About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors
Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.
