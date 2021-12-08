Fortuna (FOTA) Market Cap Reaches $191,699.10

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $191,699.10 and approximately $10.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fortuna coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00043828 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.33 or 0.00228202 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fortuna Coin Profile

FOTA is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Fortuna

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

