FOX Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.29 Million (FOX)

FOX Token (CURRENCY:FOX) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. FOX Token has a total market capitalization of $9.81 million and $1.29 million worth of FOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOX Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FOX Token has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00058348 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,365.76 or 0.08635325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00062657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00080338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,385.06 or 0.99659868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002791 BTC.

FOX Token Coin Profile

FOX Token’s total supply is 1,000,001,337 coins and its circulating supply is 11,736,282 coins. FOX Token’s official Twitter account is @ShapeShift_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOX is the loyalty token and allows users to trade for free on the ShapeShift Platform. Users that verify their accounts earn 100 FOX tokens. Each token held in a platform wallet gives that user $10 of free trade volume, every 30 days. While trading is commission-free, standard network mining fees still apply to each trade. “

FOX Token Coin Trading

