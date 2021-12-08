FPX Nickel (CVE:FPX) Stock Price Up 1%

FPX Nickel Corp. (CVE:FPX)’s share price rose 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 213,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 157,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$106.13 million and a PE ratio of -29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 65.49 and a current ratio of 68.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.50.

About FPX Nickel (CVE:FPX)

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Decar Project covering an area of approximately 245 square kilometers located in central British Columbia.

