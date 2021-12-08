Fractal (FCL) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.63 Million

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. During the last week, Fractal has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a market cap of $3.63 million and $299,090.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00058052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,350.60 or 0.08753148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00061891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00080971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,912.67 or 1.00421363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.