Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s previous close.

FRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG traded up $4.97 on Wednesday, hitting $54.21. 7,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,241. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.72. Franchise Group has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Franchise Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Franchise Group by 44.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Franchise Group by 55.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Franchise Group by 149.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 123,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Franchise Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

