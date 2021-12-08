Frax Share Price Hits $21.11 on Top Exchanges (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last week, Frax Share has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for $21.11 or 0.00041761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a market cap of $342.23 million and $24.76 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00058348 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,365.76 or 0.08635325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00062657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00080338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,385.06 or 0.99659868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002791 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

