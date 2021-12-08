Freeman Gold (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 57,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 37,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31.

About Freeman Gold (OTCMKTS:FMANF)

Freeman Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Lemhi Gold Project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 99 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 1,019 hectares of mineral rights and 249 hectares of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

