Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.73 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will post sales of $6.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.98 billion and the highest is $7.55 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $4.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $23.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.59 billion to $24.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $25.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.29 billion to $32.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after buying an additional 95,921 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,791,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,993,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.