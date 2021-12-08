Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CEO Sells $1,047,000.00 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $1,047,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.26. The company had a trading volume of 435,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,378. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.30. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the third quarter valued at $4,053,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 809.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 38,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

ULCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

