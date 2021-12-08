FTX Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.03 Billion (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and approximately $120.38 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token coin can currently be purchased for about $43.27 or 0.00085594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00044730 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.49 or 0.00220530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 335,165,027 coins and its circulating supply is 139,295,691 coins. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

