Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Given New €41.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from €42.00 ($47.19) to €41.00 ($46.07) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FUPBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fuchs Petrolub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

OTCMKTS:FUPBY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 98,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,076. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.