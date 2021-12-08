Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.99

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.99 and traded as low as $33.40. Fujitsu shares last traded at $34.66, with a volume of 283,220 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fujitsu Limited will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

