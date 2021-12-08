Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.99

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.99 and traded as low as $33.40. Fujitsu shares last traded at $34.66, with a volume of 283,220 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fujitsu Limited will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

