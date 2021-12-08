Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Gap Down to $15.35

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.35, but opened at $14.92. Fulcrum Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 229 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FULC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $640.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.58.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. The business had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

