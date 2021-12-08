Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Director Sells $123,561.96 in Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 10,588 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $123,561.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Full House Resorts stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.53. 2,499,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.24 million during the quarter. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 2,012.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,641,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after buying an additional 1,563,926 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,607,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 2,035.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 568,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,494,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 305,984 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

