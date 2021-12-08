Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) VP Elaine Guidroz Sells 2,500 Shares

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) VP Elaine Guidroz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Elaine Guidroz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

On Friday, December 3rd, Elaine Guidroz sold 750 shares of Full House Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $6,937.50.

Shares of Full House Resorts stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.53. 2,499,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,716. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Full House Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 2,012.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,641,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,926 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Full House Resorts by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 58,288 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.