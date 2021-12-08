Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $11.56

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.56, but opened at $10.98. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 5,618 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,248,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,196,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

