Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Trading Down 0.3%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 119 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 119.60 ($1.59). 707,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 248,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.59).

The stock has a market capitalization of £426.22 million and a P/E ratio of 10.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 147.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 148.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.99.

In related news, insider Samir Desai purchased 39,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 152 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £59,470 ($78,862.22).

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platforms originate small and medium enterprises loans through asset management companies, government-backed entities, public and private funds, individuals, banks, other institutional investors, national entities, and retail investors, as well as provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

