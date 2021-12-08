Fuse Network (FUSE) One Day Volume Hits $873,246.00

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $17.13 million and approximately $873,246.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00058812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,390.42 or 0.08709197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00062026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00081436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,725.41 or 1.00623192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

