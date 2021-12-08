FuzeX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $482.00 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 8th. One FuzeX coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FuzeX has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. FuzeX has a total market cap of $227,972.74 and $482.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00044160 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.06 or 0.00218362 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

Buying and Selling FuzeX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

