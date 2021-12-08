FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Rani Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.19) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.76). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Rani Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RANI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rani Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RANI opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.84. Rani Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $36.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $517,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $385,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

