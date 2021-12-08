FY2021 EPS Estimates for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Reduced by Analyst

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ArcelorMittal in a report issued on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $13.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.73.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €45.00 ($50.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.15.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $36.58.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at $1,311,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 23.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 10.1% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

