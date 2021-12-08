FY2021 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Lowered by Analyst

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report issued on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

Shares of GOLD opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.