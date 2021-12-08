FY2021 EPS Estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, December 5th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.92) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.02). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BTAI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $631.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.74.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after purchasing an additional 884,970 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,750,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,402,000 after acquiring an additional 183,209 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,664,000 after acquiring an additional 161,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,359,000. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

