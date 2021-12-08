FY2021 EPS Estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Decreased by Analyst

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Sunday, December 5th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.41) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.88). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DCPH. Barclays downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.50. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,554,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,195,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,595,000 after acquiring an additional 139,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,081,000 after acquiring an additional 191,797 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,812,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,596,000 after acquiring an additional 259,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

