FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.98 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.83. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MAA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.87.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $215.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.02 and a 200-day moving average of $188.17. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $119.21 and a one year high of $215.02.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

