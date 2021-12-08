FY2021 EPS Estimates for Novartis AG Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novartis in a report released on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will earn $6.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ FY2024 earnings at $6.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Shares of NVS opened at $80.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.67. The stock has a market cap of $180.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Novartis by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

