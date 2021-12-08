FY2021 EPS Estimates for Outokumpu Oyj Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OUTKY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of OUTKY opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.63.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

