FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Increased by Analyst

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Sierra Metals in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.19%.

SMTS has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC cut Sierra Metals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sierra Metals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.92.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Sierra Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sierra Metals by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,964,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,958 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,665,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Sierra Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Metals by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 301,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Metals by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

