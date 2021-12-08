FY2021 EPS Estimates for Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Reduced by Analyst

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) – Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Slate Office REIT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.61.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$43.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$42.90 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th.

