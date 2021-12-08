FY2023 EPS Estimates for Camden Property Trust Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

CPT has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

NYSE CPT opened at $171.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 143.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $172.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 278.99%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,384,000 after buying an additional 29,542 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 19.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

