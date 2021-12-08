FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research note issued on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $15.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.91. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Home Depot’s FY2024 earnings at $17.00 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on HD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

NYSE:HD opened at $416.18 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $434.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Home Depot by 15.0% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 7,538 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

