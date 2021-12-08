FY2024 Earnings Estimate for BHP Group Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of BHP Group in a report released on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will earn $4.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

Shares of BBL opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $68.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 10,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

